हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika first look poster

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi first look poster out, Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani Laxmibai will blow your mind—View pic

Kangana has impressed us all with various roles in the past and we can't wait to watch her as the valiant Rani Laxmibai!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi first look poster out, Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani Laxmibai will blow your mind—View pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' unveiled the film's first look poster on the occasion of Independence Day. The poster features Kangana Ranaut as the fierce and feisty Rani Laxmibai and the actress looks simply mind-blowing. The poster will give you an adrenaline rush the moment you see it and this will just raise the excitement quotient for the film. Kangana has impressed us all with various roles in the past and we can't wait to watch her as the valiant Rani Laxmibai!

Check out the first look, as unveiled by Zee Studios. The caption reads, “Every country has a hero, Every legend has a legacy, The symbol of Indian Women, The hero of our #Independence The warrior, the Queen of Jhansi - #Manikarnika. #ManikarnikaOn25thJan, 2019. #KanganaRanaut @SonuSood @anky1912 @DirKrish @shariqpatel @KamalJain_TheKJ”

The movie is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film is based on the warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai and the battle she fought against the British empire in 1857. 

Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi' also marks the Bollywood debut of popular television actress Ankita Lokhande who plays Jhalkari Bai. The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

With such an intriguing poster, we wonder how the teasers and trailers of the film would be.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Tags:
Manikarnika first look posterManikarnika The Queen of Jhansi poster outKangana RanautKangana Ranaut as Rani LaxmibaiManikarnika poster out

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close