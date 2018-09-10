हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi': Kangana Ranaut may unveil the teaser on this date

A few days back, Kangana issued a statement after a photograph of the clapperboard featuring her name as the director had surfaced online.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is reshooting some portions of her upcoming flick 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The curly-haired beauty has stepped into the shoes of filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi since the latter is busy with another project.

Her statement read: "Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion (sic)."

The film is slated to release on January 25, and the teaser is expected to be out on October 2.

According to reports, the teaser of the film will be unveiled on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana plays the titular role in the film jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film stars Ankita (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II) and Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao) in pivotal roles.

Kangana RanautManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiRani LakshmibaiManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi movieJhansi ki Rani

