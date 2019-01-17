हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' makers arrange special screening for President Ram Nath Kovind

The entire team of 'Manikarnika' will be present at the special screening including the lead actress Kangana.

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is set to open in theatres on January 25, 2019 and the buzz around the project is palpable. The movie will see Kangana in the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The makers have arranged a special screening of the movie for President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on January 18, 2019. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]... Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present... Screening organised by Zee Entertainment... #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019.”

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The actress recently visited her homwtown Himachal Pradesh and sought the divine blessings of Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani at the goddess temple. 

