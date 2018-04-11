Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi - Sonu Sood looks dapper in royal avatar - See pics

Mumbai: Sonu Sood was recently seen on the sets of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a film based on one of India's bravest warriors - Rani Lakshmibai. The actor who plays a pivotal role in the film looks dapper in the royal avatar.

Take a look at his pics in royal costume:

Pics by Yogen Shah

Reports suggest that Sonu will play a character named Sadashiv. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Interestingly, Sonu has worked in a couple of films based history - one was Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar in which he played Rajkumar Sujamal and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in which he played Bhagat Singh.

Manikarnika, the film which is still under production has some fine artists on board. Bengali superstar Jisshu Sengupta, who was seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Piku, will play Gangadhar Rao in the period film.

The film will mark the debut of model Nihaar Pandya and TV actress Ankita Lokhande. Nihar plays Baji Rao II while Ankita will essay the role of Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai.

Atul Kulkarni is also an integral part of the film and he will play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope.

The film is being directed by Krish and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.