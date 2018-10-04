Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi - We decided to make it as an action film, says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was unveiled on October 2 has garnered over 15,174,104 views so far. It has left her fans ecstatic and moviegoers spellbound. As the fierce warrior Queen of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, Kangana steals the show with her gutsy performance.

The period film set the in the backdrop of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against British Raj promises to be an action-oriented film with war scenes and gripping stunts sequences.

While talking to After Hrs, Kangana revealed how she readied the teaser for October 2 release despite being hard-pressed for time.

She said, "We were racing against time. It was my decision to release the teaser on October 2. Everyone raised their eyebrows and were like, ‘Isn’t it too early?’ But I was sure we would make it on time. Then the post-production work on the teaser including the VFX was happening and simultaneously we were shooting in Karjat."

The teaser establishes the mood of the film and focuses on the valour, courage and patriotic sentiments of Rani Lakshmibai.

Kangana said, "We decided to make it as an action film and have communicated that through our teaser. (sic)."

The film also stars Ankita (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II) and Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao), Zeeshan Ayub (as Sadashiv - a role previously offered to Sonu Sood) and Taher Shabbir (as Sangram Singh). Veteran actors Danny Denzogpa, Suresh Oberoi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda too are a part of the film.

The magnum opus directed by Krish Jagarlamudi is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain and co-produced by Nishant Pitti. It has music composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and lyrics/dialogues penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.