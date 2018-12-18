Manikarnika trailer: Kangana Ranaut as the valiant Rani Laxmibai will give you goosebumps—Watch

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is all set to enthral us with her upcoming period-drama 'Manikarnika'. The film is based on life of the valiant Rani Laxmibai and has Kangana playing the titular role. The film also marks popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. She plays Jhalkari Bai in the film and her look was revealed a couple of days back.

Without wasting much time, here is the official trailer of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

'Manikarnika' is slated to release on January 25, 2019 and is directed by Krish. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' unveiled the film's first look poster on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The poster featured Kangana Ranaut as the fierce and feisty Rani Laxmibai and the actress looked simply mind-blowing. The teaser of the film released on October 2 and raised the excitement.

Coming to Kangana, the actress has been missing from the silver screen for more than a year now. Her last outing, 'Simran', failed to create magic at box office. It will be interesting to see Kangana play the role of a warrior-queen as prior to this, she hasn't been a part of any historic film.

Kangana's avatar as Rani Laxmibai has already grabbed eyeballs and with the power-packed trailer, we are sure the buzz around the film is going to get stronger!

Can't wait for January 2019? Believe us, we feel the same!