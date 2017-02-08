Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Sanjay Dutt biopic

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has started preparing for his role in Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The makers have almost finalised the star cast and it has been confirmed that Manisha Koirala will essay the role of Nargis Dutt in the film.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror Manisha has been roped in to play Dutt’s mother Nargis in the film.

“Yes, Manisha is playing Nargisji. She’s a wonderful person, extremely sweet. We were thinking of many actresses. And while Manisha is really pretty and a fantastic actress, my primary reason for taking her is that she’s a cancer survivor and, having been through the journey herself, can identify with Nargisji’s fight with the Big C. When we met and she told me a little about her journey,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Hirani as saying.

This would mean Manisha will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal, who essays the role of Sunil Dutt in the film. Actresses Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma too are a part of the film besides actors Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

Slated to release in December this year, the biopic will narrate the tumultuous journey of Sanjay Dutt.