हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Manmarziyaan: Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten notes to Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

The actors took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent them after watching the film.

Manmarziyaan: Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten notes to Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal praising their performance in "Manmarziyaan".

The actors took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent them after watching the film.

Kaushal tweeted, "This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet #Manmarziyaan." The letter read how Bachchan always admired his work for his "presence and versatility" and his performance has been "exceptional".

Taapsee, who has worked with Amitabh in 'Pink' too shared a photo of the letter and the bouquet sent to her by Mr Bachchan. She wrote, " Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !"

In the past, actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and Randeep Hooda have received appreciation letters for their work from Bachchan.

Taapsee to all set to work with the megastar in a film titled 'Badlaa', the shooting of which was wrapped up only recently. 

In the meantime, 'Manmarziyaan' is a romantic-comedy drama and also stars Abhishek Bachchan in key role. The film is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon and is slated to hit screens on September 14.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanTaapsee PannuVicky KaushalManmarziyaanAbhishek Bachchan daughter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close