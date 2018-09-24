हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan Box Office collections: Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer crashes in week two

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest outing 'Manmarziyaan' received a mixed response from the viewers and critics alike. Although the performances of actors have been appreciated, the film failed to pull the crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it on micro-blogging site. He wrote: 

#Manmarziyaan crashes in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2: 77.46%... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 24.63 cr. India biz.

#Manmarziyaan biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 3.23 cr
Total: ₹ 24.63 cr
India biz.

Manmarziyaan' has a fresh and unusual casting of Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

'Manmarziyaan' presents Abhishek in the role of a Sikh man and this is for the first time, we get to see him don a turban. Also, Taapsee and Vicky's characters look fresh and quite peppy.

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan happens to be a love story set in Punjab.

'Manmarziyaan' hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

Tags:
Manmarziyaanmanmarziyaan box officemanmarziyaan collectionsAbhishek BachchanTaapsee PannuBollywood

