Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan Box Office collections: Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer maintains a slow pace

'Manmarziyaan' hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest outing 'Manmarziyaan' opened in theatres last week and has received a mixed response from the viewers. Critics have liked it and the masses have somewhat positive reactions. The performances of actors have been appreciated.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it on micro-blogging site. He wrote: “#Manmarziyaan remains on the lower side on Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 16.43 cr. India biz.”

'Manmarziyaan' has a fresh and unusual casting of Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. 'Manmarziyaan' will see Abhishek in the role of a Sikh man and this is for the first time, we get to see him don a turban. Also, Taapsee and Vicky's characters look fresh and quite peppy.

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan happens to be a love story set in Punjab.

