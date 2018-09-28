Manmarziyaan collections: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer witnesses a decline at Box office

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyaan' received mixed reviews from the audience. The star cast of the film, however, has been widely appreciated for their performance. Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky have done a fantastic job and have done justice to their characters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter and the film has witnessed a sharp decline in Box office numbers.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Manmarziyaan witnesses a sharp 76.40% decline in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 51 lakhs, Tue 47 lakhs, Wed 44 lakhs, Thu 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 26.45 cr. India biz.”

#Manmarziyaan witnesses a sharp 76.40% decline in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 51 lakhs, Tue 47 lakhs, Wed 44 lakhs, Thu 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 26.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2018

In yet another tweet, he wrote, “#Manmarziyaan biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr Week 2: ₹ 5.05 cr Total: ₹ 26.45 cr India biz.”

#Manmarziyaan biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr

Week 2: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 26.45 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2018

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018 but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.