Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan day 1 collections: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer gets a slow start at Box Office

The film has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyaan' has witnessed a slow-start at the box office. The romantic drama marks Abhishek's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening collections of the movie on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz.”

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018 but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.

