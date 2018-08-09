हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Paanu-Vicky Kaushal's film is an eccentric love triangle

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming venture 'Manmarziyaa' is out and we are totally loving it. 

Manmarziyaan trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Paanu-Vicky Kaushal&#039;s film is an eccentric love triangle
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming romantic drama film 'Manmarziyaan' is out. The film has an interesting line-up of stars - Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on September 14. It will also mark Abhishek's return to the big screen two years after 'Housefull 3'. 

Watch the trailer here:

The film is about Rumi (Taapsee), who is madly in love with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) and wants to marry him. However, the latter shows an irresponsible behaviour and comes up with an excuse every time the topic of marriage comes up. Rumi finally decides to go for an arranged marriage with Robbie, a much mature man suggested by her family. However, she is still not over with Vicky and continues to struggle between the two.

'Manmarziyaan' appears to be high on emotion-infused drama and shows Abhishek and Vicky falling for the same woman. The trailer also shows Taapsee delivering some bold dialogues which will crack you up. Well, we are definitely looking forward to this Anurag Kashyap film!

Earlier today, Abhishek shared on Twitter how nervous he was feeling before the trailer launch on Thursday morning. "So will be releasing the #Manmarziyaan trailer here in about an hour…… Fully panicking!!!," he wrote.

This is the first time, the Junior B has donned a turban on the big screen. It is also in a first, Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. 

Earlier, Producer Aanand L Rai had gone on record to confirm to IANS that the film is 'a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions.'

Last month, the makers had released a few posters of the film. Take a look at the posters here:

In one of the photos, Taapsee is seen climbing on Vicky's shoulder while in other, Abhishek, sporting a turban look, is seen staring intently at something. 

The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. 

