Manmarziyaan's trailer to be out on Aug 9; check out first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan's next

'Manmarziyaan' is a love story set in Punjab and has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kausal, it is slated to release this September.

Manmarziyaan&#039;s trailer to be out on Aug 9; check out first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s next
Image Courtesy: Film poster/Twitter

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming romantic drama film 'Manmarziyaan' is all set to be unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The film has an interesting line-up of stars - Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on September 14.

Sharing a poster of the film, noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news writing, "Trailer out tomorrow... Here's the first look poster of #Manmarziyaan... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Anurag Kashyap... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 14 Sept 2018 release." 

'Manmarziyaan' is a love story set in Punjab and will see Abhishek in the role of a Sikh man. This is the first time, the Junior B has donned a turban on the big screen. It is also in a first, Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. 

Earlier, the makers had released few posters of the film. Take a look at the posters here:

In the photos, Taapsee and Vicky's characters look fresh and quite peppy. 

The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture.  

In an earlier interview to IANS, Taapsee had called 'Manmarziyaan' a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Rai and Kashyap.

Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. We are looking forward to this Anurag Kashyap film!

