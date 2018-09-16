Manmarziyan Box Office collections: Abhishek Bachchan's comeback film witnesses a jump

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's comeback film starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal has failed to weave magic at the box office. After a rather slow start at the box office, the film has witnessed a healthy jump at the Box office.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should’ve been higher... North circuits are performing better... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 8.63 cr. India biz."

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018, but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.