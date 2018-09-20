हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Manmarziyan Box Office report: Here's how much the Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer has collected so far

The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which released on Friday last week has collected less than 20 crores so far.

Manmarziyan Box Office report: Here&#039;s how much the Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer has collected so far

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Manmarziyan' has not been able to put up an impressive show at the Box Office.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which released on Friday last week has collected less than 20 crores so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures. He tweeted:

"#Manmarziyaan Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. (sic)."

The film jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap is written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film, a love triangle, focuses on the emotions involved in romantic relationships and the institution of marriage. 

It is a comeback film of sorts for Abhishek, who was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016.

If reports are anything to go by, then Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were initially chosen for the roles played by Taapsee, Vicky and Robbie respectively.

