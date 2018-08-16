हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee reveals first look of 'Gali Guleiyan'

Manoj is portraying the role of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind in the film.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals first look of &#039;Gali Guleiyan&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the first look of his upcoming film "Gali Guleiyan", for which he was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018.

The "Satya" actor on Thursday took to his Twitter account and unveiled the poster of the film.

He tweeted: "Presenting the first poster of my highly acclaimed film 'Gali Guleiyan' releasing September 7. This gem of a film is far bigger in content and excellence in all departments. Please spread the word. It matters." 

In the poster, the 49-year-old actor looks like an intense person who seems to be lost and confused, suggesting that film will be different and will have a strong story line.

Manoj is portraying the role of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind in the film.

Talking about the character, the actor said: "What attracted me to 'Gali Guleiyan' was the content, which looks at the other 'claustrophobic' side of the colourful picture that several movies have manifested of old Delhi in the past."

Directed by Dipesh Jain, the film which also features actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami.

 

