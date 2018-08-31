हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's unhealthy 'risk' for 'Gali Guleiyan'

Manoj will be seen playing a paranoid man struggling with his impounded psyche in the film, written and directed by Dipesh Jain.  

Manoj Bajpayee&#039;s unhealthy &#039;risk&#039; for &#039;Gali Guleiyan&#039;

Noida: Actor Manoj Bajpayee lost weight drastically to look like a sick man in the forthcoming film Gali Guleiyan. He says that what he did was not healthy, but it's one of the risks that one takes for a job that he or she is obsessed with.

Manoj will be seen playing a paranoid man struggling with his impounded psyche in the film, written and directed by Dipesh Jain.

Asked about his weight loss, Manoj said during a visit to the IANS headquarter here on Friday: "It was a massive diet chart. What I was doing was not healthy. Going off protein is not healthy. It can damage you forever. One takes a risk for a job that one is doing and is very obsessed with. 

"I wanted to have that kind of a look of a sick man by losing weight drastically... So much so that the immune system got completely hampered. I started falling sick...sometimes viral and I am not somebody who catches fever so easily. I have been blessed that way. But in a month's time, I fell sick many times."

He also started talking to himself.

"Talking to oneself had become a regular thing in my household. My wife used to wonder what I had just mumbled to her. She used to ask me 'Did you say something? Are you talking to yourself? That's not a good sign. Please take care of yourself'. 

"You know running on a treadmill and feeling... suddenly coming back to senses. You realise that you ran for four to five minutes without really being there. Those were the dangerous signs that I went through while internally preparing as an actor.

"It is a tough task. It can damage you in many ways," he said.

Produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, Gali Guleiyan will release on September 7.

Tags:
Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee filmsGali GuleiyanManoj Bajpayee moviesBollywood actors

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close