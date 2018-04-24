Massive fire breaks out on Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' set in Maharashtra

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the sets of Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari' at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control, a Satara Police control room official told PTI. Nobody was hurt, he added.

The shooting for the film is taking place at Pimpode Budruk village in Wai tehsil, around 30 km from Satara, he said.

In the film, Akshay will essay the character of Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiment, who on September 12, 1897, fought bravely against Afghani invaders in the war which eventually came to be known as the battle of Saragarhi.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has also been roped in for the film, will be seen in the role of Eesha, daughter of Ishar Singh while television renowned actor Mohit Raina will be seen playing her fiancé. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Kesari' is slated to hit screens in March next year.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was initially a part of the film as a co-producer. But on realising that Ajay Devgn had announced a film on the same subject much earlier, the Dabangg Khan decided to walk out of the project, which would have been his first joint production with Johar, reports suggest.

Interestingly, Rajkumar Santoshi is also making a film on a similar subject with actor Randeep Hooda in the lead.

(With inputs from PTI)