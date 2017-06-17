Meet Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh from 'Mubarakan'! NEW POSTER out

New Delhi: Classic actor Anil Kapoor will soon be seen playing a Sikh man in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role where he too will be seen as a Sikh in one of the roles.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a new poster of his Sikh avatar in the film.

He tweeted:

'Mubarakan' also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 28, 2017. This will be for the first time that Anil and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together on the big screens.