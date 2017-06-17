close
Meet Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh from 'Mubarakan'! NEW POSTER out

Classic actor Anil Kapoor will soon be seen playing a Sikh man in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role where he too will be seen as a Sikh in one of the roles.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:21
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Classic actor Anil Kapoor will soon be seen playing a Sikh man in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role where he too will be seen as a Sikh in one of the roles.

Mubarakan: Can't wait to share the madness, says Arjun Kapoor on trailer release! - Watch
Mubarakan: Can't wait to share the madness, says Arjun Kapoor on trailer release! - Watch

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a new poster of his Sikh avatar in the film.

He tweeted:

'Mubarakan' also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 28, 2017. This will be for the first time that Anil and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together on the big screens. 

TAGS

Anil KapoorMubarakanSikh manSardarArjun KapoorAnees BazmeeBollywood

