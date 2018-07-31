Meet JP Dutt's 'Paltan'—First look posters out!

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta is back with a powerful venture titled 'Paltan'. Just like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast.

The makers have unveiled the characters and their first look posters. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Presenting the principal characters of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #JoinThePaltan”

Presenting the principal characters of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/AaDNW7H2Gd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

The principal characters of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/erjO7teqju — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

'Paltan' is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film will showcase how Indian army battled it out with the Chinese forces at the border.

It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

The war drama is an ambitious project which has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan too was set to star in the project but eventually, he could not be a part of the film and his exit did raise a few eyeballs.

So, are you excited to watch this period war film?