Mental Hai Kya: First look of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao makes us curious

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao won our hearts with their with their fabulous performances in 'Queen' and now, the duo has reunited for Prakash Kovelamudi's 'Mental Hai Kya'.

The first look poster of the film was released on Monday and looking at it, one can easily say that it is nothing like their previous film. In the poster, both Kangana and Rajkummar appear in never-before-seen avatars.

Kangana sports a short hairdo, squints her eyes while Rajkummar raises the curiosity as he covers his eyes with his middle fingers with the fingertips coloured in black.

Releasing the first look posters of Kangana and Rajkummar, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on its official Twitter handle, "It's time to bring out the crazy in you.. Because Sanity is overrated! Here's presenting the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi @KarmaFeatures @KanikaDhillon @RuchikaaKapoor"

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

Rajkummar tweeted, "Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let’s begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon."

Earlier, in an exclusive with Mumbai Mirror, the national-award winner actress had revealed, "You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong."

She also shared her excitement of working with the 'Newton' actor and said, "He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn’t steal the show from right under my nose."

'Mental Hai Kya', a psychological thriller, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi and is slated to go on floors this month.