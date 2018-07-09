हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao giving major 'Queen' vibes in this pic!

The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao giving major &#039;Queen&#039; vibes in this pic!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's most talented actors are set to reunite for a quirky outing. Yes, we are talking about none other than Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The two will be seen sharing the screen space together in Balaji Motion Pictures' production 'Mental Hai Kya'.

The team has wrapped up the London schedule of the film and the pictures are making us feel the rush already. Kangana's team shared some pictures on social media and we must say one of the clicks featuring the lead duo is giving us major 'Queen' vibes.

Check it out: 

The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The film will hit the screens on February  22, 2019.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The epic tale is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmi in the venture and the story revolves around her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It is being directed by Krish. The release date is yet to be announced.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Fanne Khan' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Also, he will be seen in 'Stree' starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. 

Tags:
Kangana RanautRajkummar RaoMental Hai KyaKanganaBalaji Motion PicturesEkta Kapoorlondon shoot wrapBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close