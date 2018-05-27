Mental Hai Kya: Satish Kaushik, Brijendra Kala join Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao-starrer

Veteran actors Satish Kaushik and Brijendra Kala have joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Mental Hai Kya'.

The report was confirmed by Shaailesh R Singh, who is one of the co-producers of the psychological thriller.

The cast of our next film with @S1dharthM will be announced soon! Speculations aside, just wait for our official announcement! @ektaravikapoor @ShaileshRSingh @RuchikaaKapoor — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) May 26, 2018

The film is being directed by national award winner Prakash Kovelamudi, who has made southern films like 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and 'Size Zero'.

Only recently, southern actress Amyra Dastur joined the cast of the film. Reports claim that Amyra plays a crucial character in the film and will be paired opposite Rajkummar romantically. The actress had tweeted a photograph of the film's clapboard and captioned it, "Mental Hai Kya".

The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety' fame and Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen after the 2013 entertainer 'Queen'.

The makers have so far released several looks of the characters, and we must say they have left us impressed.

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

'Mental hai Kya' is co-presented by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd.