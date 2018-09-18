हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Mental Hai Kya writer was warned not to work with Kangana Ranaut?

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who tasted success with 'Manmarziyaan', is awaiting the release of her next project 'Mental Hai Kya'. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Mental Hai Kya writer was warned not to work with Kangana Ranaut?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Writer Kanika Dhillon, who tasted success with 'Manmarziyaan', is awaiting the release of her next project 'Mental Hai Kya'. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

According to latest reports, Kanika has claimed that she was reportedly warned for working with Kangana Ranaut given her past controversies. The 'Times Of India' quoted Dhillon saying that she was warned that collaborating with the actress would not be a healthy experience for her. 

However, as per Kanika, she found the actress very sharp, fiery and someone with an interesting mind. She also told the website that she had a lot of fun moments working with the 'Kites' actress. 

Kangana's last release 'Simran' which tanked at the Box Office, saw her got embroiled into a controversy last year. It happened after the actress was credited as the additional story and dialogue writer of 'Simran', causing much dismay to film's screenwriter-editor Apurva Asrani. Later, in an arcane tweet, the award-winning writer apparently slammed the actress for hijacking his film and described it as the worst form of hara-kiri. 

"A star hijacking a film & running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this & instead put on a facade of a ‘dignified silence’, they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage & eventually kill the film," he tweeted. 

Tags:
Kangana RanautMental Hai KyaSonu SoodManikarnika filmRajkummar RaoEkta Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close