Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar to make her debut in a Karan Johar film?

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made India proud by winning the much-coveted title held in Sanya city, China. It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000. The beauty with brains is a big hit on social media and fans are eager to know more about her.

While all eyes are set on her next big career move, the buzz is strong that she might get a dream launch pad by Dharma Productions just like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. Janvhi and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' got a positive response from the audiences. Meanwhile, Ananya and Tara are gearing up for 'Student Of The Year 2'.

According to Spotboye.com, Manushi too will make her debut with a Karan Johar film. The look test and a photo shoot for the production house have already been done reportedly. And in all possibilities, Miss World 2017 will be seen the film which will go on floors next year.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers as yet.

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal. 

