Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj picks Priyanka Chopra to play her in biopic

Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Captain of the Indian woman's cricket team, Mithali Raj has won many laurels for the country. She has a huge fan following and is seen as a role model for many aspiring female cricketers. And when it comes to towering personalities in the field of sports, Mithali ranks in the top order. 

In the season of raining biopics in Bollywood, Mithali was recently asked in an interview about the film being made on her life journey. Timesofindia.com quoted the star cricketer as saying, "I think Priyanka Chopra will be a great choice (to play me in the biopic). Our personalities match a lot. However, I am not a movie buff, so I would love the experts to do their job."

Interesting, right? Priyanka previously played boxer MC Mary Kom in the biopic and the film received a thunderous response at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. It will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film will hit the screens on Eid next year.

 

