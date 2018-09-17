हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan to debut in a Salman Khan film—Deets inside

The venture will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and the shooting will take place in Kashmir.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter and classic actor Mohnish Bahl's adorable daughter Pranutan Bahl is all set to make her starry entry into the world of movies. The stunning actress is ready to embark on her movie journey.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of her upcoming project. He wrote: “Nutan’s granddaughter... Mohnish Bahl’s daughter… Meet Salman Khan’s new discovery… Pranutan Bahl to pair opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal... Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Will be shot in Kashmir entirely.”

Pranutan will be making her big screen debut in a Salman Khan production. Newbie Zaheer Iqbal will star opposite her.

The film will be produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Are you excited to watch this new jodi on screen?

 

