Mouni Roy all set to share screen space with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Indian TV's adorable 'Naagin' Mouni Roy who has wowed audiences by her beauty and performances, is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. She will make a splash on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold directed by Reema Kagti. And the latest about her is that she has been roped in by Arbaaz Khan for Dabangg 3.

Yes, you read that right. Mouni will have a small but significant part to play in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise starring superstar Salman Khan.

Mouni, who has already worked with Salman while shooting promos for Bigg Boss season 11, will play his former love interest in Dabangg 3., reports DNA.

There were reports suggesting that Mouni will have a lengthier role than Sonakshi Sinha who essays Rajjo. But that's not true. Both Sona and Mouni will have smaller roles to play.

"Mouni only has a special appearance, with screen time of just about 15-20 minutes," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Her character will appear flashbacks. A certain part of the film will be a prequel to Dabangg.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Mouni has another big project in her kitty. She has an important role to play in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She was in Bulgaria a few weeks back to shoot for the film.