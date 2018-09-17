हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy bags her fourth Bollywood film - Deets inside

The first look from Mouni's third film - Made In China - was unveiled today. 

Mouni Roy bags her fourth Bollywood film - Deets inside
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Mouni Roy is on a roll.  The pretty actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's 'Gold'starring superstar Akshay Kumar, has bagged her fourth film.

The actress has been roped in by the makers of 'Romeo Akbar Walter', a film co-starring  John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher.

The film presented under the banner of Viacom18 Motion Pictures would be jointly produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal and helmed by Robbie Grewal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday evening to share this news.

He tweeted: "Viacom18 Motion Pictures announce release date of #RomeoAkbarWalter [#RAW]: 15 March 2019... Stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher... Directed by Robbie Grewal... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, Gary Grewal. (sic)."

Interestingly, the first look from Mouni's third film - Made In China - was unveiled today. She is paired with method actor Rajkummar Rao in it.
She also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Mouni began her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007–2008 and went on to do shows like Kasturi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Do Saheliyaan, Sshhh... Phir koi hai- Trittya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev etc. But it was Ekta Kapoor's Naagin that made Mouni a household name.

Here's wishing Mouni hearty congratulations.

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy TV showsMouni Roy filmsGoldbrahmastraMade in ChinaRomeo Akbar Walter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close