Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy excited about her film with Rajkummar Rao

Mouni is visibly excited about her new film and can't contain her happiness.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's most beautiful actresses - Mouni Roy - has become a hot favourite of Bollywood producers. The Bengali beauty, who is gearing up for her debut Hindi film Gold starring Akshay Kumar, has been roped in by Maddock Films for their new project starring the very talented Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni is visibly excited about her new film and can't contain her happiness.

She took to Twitter to express her excitement by posting: "The sound of this makes my heart happy #MadeInChina #ThankyouDinoo xx (sic)."

This will be Mouni's third film unless of course, she has signed any other film which hasn't been officially announced yet.

Made In China will see Mouni romancing Rajkummar Rao. Reports suggest that the actress will play a Gujarati woman who loves Indian classical dance. The film also stars Boman Irani.

The actress is also an integral part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. The film has Telugu megastar Nagarjuna too on board to play a very special role.

Apart from Brahmastra, reports suggest that Mouni is also being considered for John Abraham's spy-thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Ekta Kapoor's blue-eyed girl, Mouni became a household name after essaying a shape-shifting snake woman in TV show Naagin and Naagin 2. She became very popular and the show topped the TRP charts for weeks.

