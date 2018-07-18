हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy strikes gold, bags another Bollywood film

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Mouni Roy has had an amazing journey so far. The Bengali beauty, who began her acting career with TV shows, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Tinsel Town.

The diva, who is looking forward to the release of her debut Hindi film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in August this year, has bagged yet another Bollywood film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. Mouni has been roped in by Dinesh Vijan for a film with Rajkummar Rao. She will play Rajkummar's wife in the quirky comedy film titled Made In China. The film directed by Mikhil Musale is expected to go on floors in September this year. The shoot will begin in Mumbai and will continue in Gujarat and China.

Adarsh tweeted: "#NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina... Directed by Mikhil Musale... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China.(sic)."

Reports suggest that the actress will play a Gujarati woman who loves Indian classical dance. 

The actress, who became a household name as  Shivanya in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin and Naagin 2, is now in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. The film has Telugu megastar Nagarjuna too on board to play a very special role.
Apart from Brahmastra, reports suggest that Mouni is also being considered for John Abraham's spy-thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Coming back to Mouni's debut film, Gold directed by Reema Kagti of the Talaash fame is slated for an Independence Day release. It is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das.

