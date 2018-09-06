Move over Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga', Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' memes will leave you in splits!

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Super 30', a film based on the math teacher who helped his students hailing from the backward section of the society crack the prestigious IIT examination. Hrithik plays the titular role in the film where he plays the teacher from Bihar.

The first look posters of 'Super 30' were unveiled a few days back and it created quite a flutter online as Hrithik has transformed himself for the role. But the internet can be a fun place at times. After Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' memes ruled the online world, it's now time to make room for some Hrithik Roshan memes.

Check out some of the best ones on Twitter:

Well, we can't stop laughing!

'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and marks the debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik. It is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019, and most probably will clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.