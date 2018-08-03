Mulk movie tweet review: Get ready for Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama 'Mulk' has hit the theatres today. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. 'Mulk' is based on true events and revolves around the real-life struggles of a common man. The movie created quite a buzz ever since the first look posters were out.

Among people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket is Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com.

She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

Manoj Pahwa’s heartwarming act in #Mulk is worth a mention — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

#Mulk is a gripping tale and Anubhav Sinha has done a great job. — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

Pratiek Babbar has done a fine job #Mulk — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

It’s an intense watch #Mulk — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

Communal tension grips #Mulk — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

Neena Gupta’s act is praiseworthy in #Mulk — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

And the tension in #Mulk takes on — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

#Mulk presents the beauty of Varanasi and that’s where it all begins... — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

#Mulk starts on a powerful note — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

Let’s see if #Mulk creates an impact at the Box Office — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

#Mulk stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

Time to watch Anubhav Sinha’s #Mulk — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 3, 2018

'Mulk' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee, who has delivered intense performances in films plays an advocate in the film'. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance.