Mulk movie tweet review: Get ready for Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama

Mulk

After being much-awaited upon by fans, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama 'Mulk' hit the theatres today.The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. 

Mulk movie tweet review: Get ready for Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu&#039;s courtroom drama

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama 'Mulk' has hit the theatres today. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. 'Mulk' is based on true events and revolves around the real-life struggles of a common man. The movie created quite a buzz ever since the first look posters were out. 

Among people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket is Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com. 

She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film. 

Check out her tweets here:

'Mulk' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. 

The social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee, who has delivered intense performances in films plays an advocate in the film'. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance.

