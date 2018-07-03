हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk

Mulk new motion poster out: Ashutosh Rana plays public prosecutor—Watch

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and unveiled a new motion poster of the film. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama 'Mulk' will soon make a splash at the silver screens. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie is based on true events and revolves around the real-life struggles of a common man. 

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and unveiled a new motion poster of the film. The poster features Ashutosh Rana who will play the role of a public prosecutor.

Kapoor senior wrote, “ Mulk” Ashutosh Rana - Santosh Anand!”

The movie has created quite a buzz already and now with the motion posters being out, the excitement levels are bound to reach new heights. Yesterday, the motion poster featuring Prateik Babbar as the 'Misguided Youth' was revealed and it also left us all intrigued. 

'Mulk' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. The social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee, who has delivered intense performances in films plays an advocate in 'Mulk'. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance. 

'Mulk' was earlier slated to hit the screens in July but now the movie has been pushed for August 3 release.

