Mulk: Taapsee Pannu is back to the courtroom, this time with Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Taapsse Pannu on Monday revealed the first look of her upcoming movie, 'Mulk', also starring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Taapsee took to Twitter to share her and Rishi Kapoor's first look from the film. She captioned the picture writing, "Once again the court will, would be balustrade, will have a family, would be a mindset and would resist. Perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk and ha..... Ramadan Mubarak :)-Aarti"

In the photo, Taapsee and Rishi are standing in a courtroom. She will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in the film.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Mulk' also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Anubhav has also written the film along with Mushtaq Sheikh.

Taapsee is likely to play Rishi's daughter-in-law while Neena may essay the role of his wife.

In October last year, Rishi too had shared his look from the film, and wrote, "#NewProfilePic.

"I have not done drama in a long time and when Anubhav narrated the film to me, I loved the concept of the film. Shooting in Benaras and Lucknow will be an added bonus since I have heard such great stories about the cities," the veteran actor was quoted as saying by 'Hindustan Times'.

The film is presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. The film has been shot in Lucknow and Benaras and will hit the screens on July 27.