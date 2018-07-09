हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk

Mulk trailer: Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer is a hard-hitting tale—Watch

The film is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's upcoming venture 'Mulk' is a hard-hitting narrative. The makers have unveiled the trailer and from the looks of it, this one is going to be one engaging watch.

'Mulk' features Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal parts.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. Ashutosh and Taapsee play public prosecutor and defence lawyer respectively in the film. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, who has also directed it.

It is reportedly based on the true events and shows how a terror blast changes everything. 

