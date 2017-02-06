‘Munna Bhai’ Sanjay Dutt will be back; Rajkumar Hirani confirms third instalment!
Mumbai: Here’s good news for fans of Sanjay Dutt. The actor will be back with the third instalment of the super-hit franchise - Munna Bhai. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who wasn’t happy with the scripts for the film, has apparently found a good one!
According to report in a tabloid, Hirani will start shooting for the film in 2018. And as usual, the film will feature Arshad Warsi as the adorable circuit.
Dutt and Warsi’s jodi will mark the return of Bollywood’s lethal comic combination. The duo had been a part of both the previous instalments – ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ in 2003 and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ in 2006 respectively.
So what will Munna and Circuit have in store for us this time? Let’s wait and watch.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:54
