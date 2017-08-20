close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is morally bankrupt: Jatin

Actor Jatin Goswami, who is excited about his upcoming film "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", says his character Baanke in the movie is "morally bankrupt".

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:58
My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin

Mumbai: Actor Jatin Goswami, who is excited about his upcoming film "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", says his character Baanke in the movie is "morally bankrupt".

"The characters we (Nawazuddin Siddiqui  and I) portray in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' comes from the periphery of society where there is no black or white. My character Baanke is morally bankrupt," Jatin said. 

"It was difficult to get into the space where there is no right, no wrong. To explore that space was very exciting and a very freeing experience," he added. 

"My character is that of a contract killer. He is new in this business. He is very ambitious and focused. In the beginning he is not so good at his work but he wants to make his own place in that business and for that he looks up to Nawazuddin's character who is more experienced and a very simple and friendly human being," Jatin said.

"He wins trust of people very quickly that is the reason he shares a great bond with Nawaz sir's character in the film."

Jatin, who is playing a parallel lead with actor Nawazuddin, said that their relationship was very much like a master and his disciple.

"I don't think there will be any comparisons between us in the film because we have great chemistry between our characters. The best part of the script is that our connection in the film is more like teacher-disciple relationship. In real life also I am in awe of him. So, that feeling has come out on screen," he said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", which has intimate scenes, to get an 'A' certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts".

Asked whether the controversy had helped the film to gain publicity, he said: "Definitely, our film has benefited from the whole CBFC brawl but I want to make it clear that our film is not only about steamy scenes." 

"These scenes are just a part of this film and audience will realise it when they will watch the film."

"Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" also stars Bidita Bag in lead roles. It is directed by Kushan Nandy and is scheduled to release on August 25.

TAGS

Babumoshai BandookbaazJatin GoswamiNawazuddin SiddiquiBabumoshai Bandookbaaz release datemorally bankrupt

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
People

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and S...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

Didn&#039;t imagine &#039;Mubarakan&#039; would get a four-week run: Arjun Kapoor
Movies

Didn't imagine 'Mubarakan' would get a four-...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video