My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is morally bankrupt: Jatin

Mumbai: Actor Jatin Goswami, who is excited about his upcoming film "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", says his character Baanke in the movie is "morally bankrupt".

"The characters we (Nawazuddin Siddiqui and I) portray in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' comes from the periphery of society where there is no black or white. My character Baanke is morally bankrupt," Jatin said.

"It was difficult to get into the space where there is no right, no wrong. To explore that space was very exciting and a very freeing experience," he added.

"My character is that of a contract killer. He is new in this business. He is very ambitious and focused. In the beginning he is not so good at his work but he wants to make his own place in that business and for that he looks up to Nawazuddin's character who is more experienced and a very simple and friendly human being," Jatin said.

"He wins trust of people very quickly that is the reason he shares a great bond with Nawaz sir's character in the film."

Jatin, who is playing a parallel lead with actor Nawazuddin, said that their relationship was very much like a master and his disciple.

"I don't think there will be any comparisons between us in the film because we have great chemistry between our characters. The best part of the script is that our connection in the film is more like teacher-disciple relationship. In real life also I am in awe of him. So, that feeling has come out on screen," he said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", which has intimate scenes, to get an 'A' certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts".

Asked whether the controversy had helped the film to gain publicity, he said: "Definitely, our film has benefited from the whole CBFC brawl but I want to make it clear that our film is not only about steamy scenes."

"These scenes are just a part of this film and audience will realise it when they will watch the film."

"Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" also stars Bidita Bag in lead roles. It is directed by Kushan Nandy and is scheduled to release on August 25.