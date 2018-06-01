हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Naina from Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani trends on film's fifth anniversary

The hashtag 5YearsOfNaina became a much-loved trend on Twitter, with the actress` fans pouring in their love for their beloved character.  

New Delhi: Bollywood blockbuster Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani clocked five years on Thursday and the occasion has left one of the lead characters, Naina essayed by Deepika Padukone, making rounds on social media.

Showering their love on the Padmaavat actress, fans shared pictures of Scholar Naina, as she was lovingly called in the film, her quotes, and some memorable moments from the film. 

Netizens also took to dubbing their voices to Naina`s dialogues, thereby proving their love for the actress.

One fan wrote, "Her scream makes this microsecond of an amazing scene in the trailer. Throwback! #5YearsOfNaina".

Another fan tweeted, "Thank you scholar Naina & team YJHD for teaching us to live in the moment, cherish friendships, give unconditionally and eventually love will always....always find a way #5YearsOfNaina @deepikapadukone".

"You won everyone`s heart with your performance as the beautiful Naina Talwar!?????? We loved her journey from being a shy girl to a confident woman! #5YearsOfNaina", read another tweet.

A fan shared a voice-over video and wrote, "How much Naina touched people`s lives.. another fab re-created scene of Naina ?? #5YearsOfNaina @deepikapadukone @dp1stday1stshow".

Going on the same lines, another fan posted, "The Lines that Taught me Life.. The lines that are craved on my heart? Naina, You`re such an inspiration?? @deepikapadukone thanks for this Fantastic role?? #5YearsOfNaina #5YearsOfYJHD @dp1stday1stshow".

"Because it was also about friendship and family values. #5YearsOfNaina", read one post.

In the film, Naina was shown as a simple and sincere girl who discovered her fun side on a solo trip. Her realistic approach and life struggles left the audience in awe of the character.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles. 

