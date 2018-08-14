हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namaste England

Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra ready to roll—Check new posters!

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The generation next actors in B-Town, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are set to entice the viewers with their crackling chemistry in 'Namaste England'. Makers have unveiled the new posters of the film and the actors shared it on social media platforms.

Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: “No mountain is high enough and no distance far enough for love! Presenting the #NamasteEnglandPoster.”

Love knows no distance...Presenting to you the second #NamasteEnglandPoster!

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

