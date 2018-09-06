Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra spill Ishaqzaade charm - Watch trailer

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of 'Namaste England' starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is out. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial has the Ishaqzaades on board, and the film promises to be one of the most romantic films of all times in Bollywood.

The trailer showcases the conflict between personal ambitions and the institution of marriage. Parineeti plays Jasmeet, an ambitious girl who wishes to move to England to realise her dreams. She is married to Param (Arjun) who has a different perspective about life, love and relationships.

Check out the trailer here:

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012.

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

For the unversed, Arjun hails from a family of film personalities. His father Boney Kapoor is a producer while his paternal uncles- Anil and Sanjay - are actors. His cousin- Sonam - is also an actor.

Parineeti Chopra too has a filmi connection. She is former Miss World and actress/singer/producer Priyanka Chopra's cousin.