Namaste England: Brand new poster featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra out

Mumbai: A brand new poster of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England with the new release date has been unveiled.

In the poster, we can see Arjun and Parineeti riding a bike with Punjab's number plate on the streets of England. Going by the looks of the lead characters, it is evident that both Arjun and Parineeti play Punjabis and their love blossoms in England.

Check out the poster here:

The film which was initially slated to release on December 7, will not hit the screens on the festive occasion of Dussehra this year.

Namaste England, directed by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been shot in Punjab and Canada. It will see the super-hit jodi of Arjun and Parineeti reuniting after Ishaqzaade in 2012.

Ishaqzaade marked Arjun's debut in Bollywood while it was Parineeti's first film as the lead actress. She had made her debut in Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011.

Apart from Namaste England, this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

For the unversed, Arjun hails from a family of film personalities. He father Boney Kapoor is a producer while his paternal uncles- Anil and Sanjay - are actors. His cousin- Sonam - is also an actor. And Parineeti Chopra too has a filmi connection. She is former Miss World and actress/singer/producer Priyanka Chopra's cousin