Namaste England

Namaste England's love ballad Tu Meri, Main Tera is soulful — Watch video

The video of the song showcases the struggle faced by Arjun in his attempt to meet his ladylove, prompting one to wonder, 'How far can one go for love?' 

Namaste England&#039;s love ballad Tu Meri, Main Tera is soulful — Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: A new track from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Namaste England' has been released by the makers and it is dedicated to everyone who has been in love. 

Titled as 'Tu Meri, Main Tera', the song features the journey of Param from Punjab to London to find Jasmeet after she goes to the UK capital to fulfil her dreams. It is composed by Mannan Shaah and penned by legendary Javed Akhtar and has the magical voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The video of the song showcases the struggle faced by Arjun in his attempt to meet his ladylove, prompting one to wonder, "How far can one go for love?"

Watch the song here:

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 18, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will be seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

The film will face a Box Office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Badhaai Ho'. 

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019. 

