Namastey England: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor look adorable in new still—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, who last appeared together in 'Ishqzaade' will soon be seen in 'Namastey England'.

Parineeti keeps updating her fans about the film and took to Twitter on Sunday to share a brand new still from the film.

Both Arjun and Parineeti look adorable in the still and the excitement level for the movie has just been taken up a notch!

Here is the movie still, as shared by Parineeti on Twitter:

"We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we'll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That's how the love story progresses," the filmmaker, Vipul Amrutal Shah, said in a statement.

'Namastey England' is slated to release on December 7.

Arjun and Parineeti have also teamed up for romantic thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film follows the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. However, they are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

In October 2017, Arjun Kapoor shared an image of his character which is shown to be a cop. The movie is expected to hit theatres in August 2018.