Nana Patekar, Mahie Gill's 'Wedding Anniversary' trailer will give you chills – Watch
New Delhi: Well, this Valentine's Day, Bollywood has planned something different for you. Here, we are talking about Nana Patekar and Mahie Gill's upcoming film 'Wedding Anniversary'.
The Sudhanshu Jha directorial revolves around a couple (played by Priyanshu Chatterjee and Mahie Gill) who plan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Goa. Nana, who plays an old writer, barges into her room late at night. Eventually, she becomes an inspiration for Nana.
Talking further about the flick, Nana said: "'Wedding Anniversary' is not a typical commercial movie. I like to go into this zone just as I did a Marathi movie called 'Natsamarat'. We didn't make any compromise while making this film. All the actors, including Mahie and director Jha, have worked hard for this movie."
Watch for yourself:
It is slated to release on February 17th this year.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Katrina Kaif chopping off Anurag Basu's hair is the coolest thing you will WATCH today
- Tom Cruise likely to start filming in Paris for 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees': Here's what happened when Mahira Khan's family watched the film
- Open to reality TV shows, says Bipasha Basu
- Motherhood a life-changing experience for Shilpa Shetty, says sister Shamita
- Tom Cruise likely to start filming in Paris for 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees': Here's what happened when Mahira Khan's family watched the film
- Tom Cruise to shoot 'Mission: Impossible' next installment in Paris
- Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'BLACK'!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues golden spin at box office; 'Haanikaarak Bapu' to celebrate blockbuster success!