Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar shoots at high-security closed-set for Housefull 4

The veteran actor shot for 'Housefull 4' along with other stars in Jaisalmer on Monday night.

Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Nana Patekar has been in the eye of a storm ever since actress and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexually assaulting her on the sets of 2008 film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. The veteran actor recently while responding to the allegations said that he will see what can be done legally. 

The actor recently accompanied Farah Khan Kunder, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde for Housefull 4 shooting in Jaisalmer. In fact, just hours after Tansuhree levelled allegations against him, Farah Khan shared a photo on her Instagram in which Patekar was seen happily posing along with his co-stars. 

However, as per reports, Nana, has since then, been missing in action and has not featured in any other Instagram post. He was also missing from the photo shared by Kriti Sanon from the sets of Jaisalmer. 

The latest buzz is that Nana shot with his co-stars on Monday night for the film. But, before his shot, the makers increased the security and extra additional cops were deployed to cordon off the area. 

The report also added that apart from the stars, no one else was allowed to carry their mobile phones on the sets. Nana plays the role of a Ghazal singer in the film.

'Housefull 4' features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunkey Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Sharad Kelkar.

Nana PatekarTansuhree DuttaAkshay KumarHousefull 4Housefull 4 setFarah KhanNana Patekar Housefull 4

