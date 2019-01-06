Nargis Fakhri unveils new poster of 'Amavas' – See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Nargis Fakhri is an avid social media user. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared the new poster of her upcoming film 'Amavas' along with a new release date.

The horror drama will now hit the screens on February 1, 2019. It stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar in pivotal parts.

She wrote in the caption: “Check out the new poster of my next film #Amavas. Now releasing on 1st Feb, 2019. @sachiinjoshi @missdhillon @BhushanPatel @VivanBhathena_Official @MonajSingh@KingAliAsgar @ViikingMediaAndEntertainment @tseries.official @weepinggrave @amavasmovie.”

'Amavas' is helmed by Bhushan Patel and earlier he has directed horror flicks such as "Ragini MMS 2", "1920 Evil" and "Alone.

IANS quoted Bhushan Patel, saying in a statement: "We are trying to achieve top-class VFX and that is little time-consuming. We do not want to release the film haphazardly and want to ensure that the end product is up to the mark."

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 11, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)