Nargis Fakhri's horror flick Amavas first teaser out — Watch

Director Bhushan Patel, who has films like 'Ragini MMs', '1920 Evil Returns' and 'Alone' to his credit, is all set to make his comeback with his upcoming horror flick 'Amavas'. The film stars Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi and Vivan Bhathena in lead roles and is slated to release on December 14, 2018. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Director Bhushan Patel, who has films like 'Ragini MMs', '1920 Evil Returns' and 'Alone' to his credit, is all set to make his comeback with his upcoming horror flick 'Amavas'. The film stars Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi and Vivan Bhathena in lead roles and is slated to release on December 14, 2018. 

In the meantime, the makers unveiled the first official teaser of the film on social media. Take a look:

Sharing a fresh poster and the teaser of the film, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adrash wrote, "From the director of #1920EvilReturns, #RaginiMMS2 and #Alone... New poster + Teaser of #Amavas... Stars Sachiin Joshi and Nargis Fakhri... Directed by Bhushan Patel... 11 Jan 2019 release... #AmavasTeaser: https://youtu.be/hHNsQlliWQ0."

The teaser of the film is spooky and mysterious.

'Amavas' is produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Grave. The shooting of the film took place in London from the start-to-finish spanning about 35 days. The film also stars Alia Asgar and Mona Singh.

This is Nargis' first ever horror flick and it comes as a  breathe of freshair for her fans who are waiting to watch her in a rare avatar. Reportedly, the film also features television actors Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

