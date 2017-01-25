close
Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi's 'Irada' trailer will leave you on the edge! - Watch

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 15:14
Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi's 'Irada' trailer will leave you on the edge! - Watch

New Delhi: Actors - Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi - have joined forces for their upcoming Bollywood release 'Irada'. The filmmakers recently unveiled the trailer trailer online and, oh boy, it will leave you on the edge.

"#Irada accha hai aur sachha hai! #IradaTrailer is here-17th Feb '17," the 'Jolly LLB' star tweeted along with a link to the video. He later thanked his fans for making the trailer a success.

The storyline of 'Irada' revolves around an NIA officer, an ex-army man and a journalist. The trio somehow uncovers a conspiracy which has the potential to destroy the future of the state.

Watch for yourself: 

'Irada' is directed by Aparnaa Singh. The movie also features Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles. It will be releasing on February 17 this year.

First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 15:14

