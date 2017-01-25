Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi's 'Irada' trailer will leave you on the edge! - Watch
New Delhi: Actors - Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi - have joined forces for their upcoming Bollywood release 'Irada'. The filmmakers recently unveiled the trailer trailer online and, oh boy, it will leave you on the edge.
"#Irada accha hai aur sachha hai! #IradaTrailer is here-17th Feb '17," the 'Jolly LLB' star tweeted along with a link to the video. He later thanked his fans for making the trailer a success.
The storyline of 'Irada' revolves around an NIA officer, an ex-army man and a journalist. The trio somehow uncovers a conspiracy which has the potential to destroy the future of the state.
Watch for yourself:
'Irada' is directed by Aparnaa Singh. The movie also features Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles. It will be releasing on February 17 this year.
